CUET UG 2023 Registrations Likely To Begin This Week At nta.ac.in; Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 soon. Recently, UGC Chairman stated that the CUET UG registrations will start in the first week of February. Once the registration portal opens, students will be able to fill out the registration form at – cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in

According to the schedule, the NTA will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 examination from May 21 to 31, 2023. While the admission process for CUET UG 2023 in universities will be held by July this year.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had announced the NTA would conduct the registrations for the CUET UG Exam in the first week of February. So the registration process is likely to begin this week. NTA will conduct the CUET 2023 exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in different colleges. Candidates who qualify for the class 12 board examination can register for CUET and appear for the exam according to their subjects.

According to the notification, there is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG exam. The candidates who have passed class 12 or are appearing this year can appear in the examination. However, the aspirants will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Universities.

The CUET UG exams are offered in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. This year, the exam will be conducted online mode.

CUET 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to register and login.

Step 3: Now fill in the application form and upload all required documents.

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.