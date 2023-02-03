CUET UG 2023 Registration Likely To Begin This Week At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for CUET UG 2023 this week. The exam will be conducted from May 21. Once the registration portal opens, candidates will be able to fill out the registration form at – cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the CUET UG 2023 registration will commence from the first week of February 2023. The examination for undergraduate programs will be held between May 21 to 31, 2023. The exam will be conducted across 1000 test centres in the country out of which 450-500 exam centres will be used for examination each day.

According to the notification, there will be no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG exam. The candidates who have passed class 12 or are appearing this year can appear in the examination. However, the aspirants will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Universities.

The CUET UG exams are offered in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. This year, the exam will be conducted online mode.

CUET UG 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to register and log in.

Step 3: Now fill in the application form and upload all required documents.

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.