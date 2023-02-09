CUET UG 2023 Registration Expected To Begin Tomorrow At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for CUET UG 2023 tomorrow. The exam will be conducted from May 21 to 31. Once the registration portal opens, candidates will be able to fill out the registration form at – cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

According to the media reports, it is expected that the registration process for CUET UG 2023 will begin tomorrow. However, the exact registration date has not been announced yet. Recently, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated the Common University Entrance Test 2023 Undergraduate registrations and applications would be announced in a couple of days. Candidates are advised to wait for the official announcement and check regularly the official website for the latest updates.

According to the notification, there will be no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG exam. The candidates who have passed class 12 or are appearing this year can appear in the examination. However, the aspirants will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Universities.

The CUET UG exams are offered in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. This year, the exam will be conducted online mode. The exam will consist of 100 MCQs and candidates will get 2 hours to attempt the exam.

The CUET UG exam will be conducted for those candidates who want to seek admission to various Undergraduate, Integrated, Postgraduate, Diploma, Certification courses and Research Programmes in a total of 45 central universities.

CUET UG 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to register and log in.

Step 3: Now fill in the application form and upload all required documents.

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.