    CUET UG 2023 Registration: Application Process To Begin Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details

    CUET UG 2023 Registration: NTA will today begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. Candidates can register at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    By Ritesh Kumar
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 02:59 PM (IST)
    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. Interested candidates can register at– cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    “Online submission of application form for Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG)-2023 for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight,” twitted UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

    The UGC chairman said the last date for submission of CUET UG 2023 applications will be March 12. “Announcement of the city of examination is on 30 April 2023. Downloading of admit cards from the NTA website from second week of May 2023. Date of examination is May 21, 2023 onwards,” Kumar said.

    The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Section 1 A has 13 Indian Languages, Section 1 B has 20 other Languages, Section 2 has 27 domain subjects and Section 3 has General Test. The candidate has to choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections.

    The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject choices. In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for the application form aspirants can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

    CUET UG 2023: Here’s How To Apply

    Step 1: Go to the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

    Step 2: Candidates have to register and log in.

    Step 3: Now fill in the application form and upload all required documents.

    Step 4: Candidates have to pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form.

    Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.

