CUET UG 2023: NTA Issues Important Notice For Tamil Nadu Aspirants; Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursady evening released an important notice for candidates of Tamil Nadu applying for CUET UG 2023. Candidates can check the official notice at– cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official notice, NTA has decided that aspirants of Tamil Nadu who have passed the class 10 examination in the year 2021 can apply for the CUET UG exam. The options of ‘passing year’ and ‘school board’ will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their class 10 in the year 2021. Due to the covid outbreak, no examinations were conducted for the 2021 batch of class 10. Accordingly, no marks were given on the mark sheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects.

“To support the students from Tamilnadu state, it has been decided that during the filling up of the online application Form of CUET (UG) – 2023, when candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks / CGPA will be invisible for Tamilnadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021,” reads the official notice.

“A few representations have been received from the candidates of Tamilnadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021. Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10. Accordingly no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer – “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020- 21 are declared passed,” further reads.

The CUET UG's last date for submission of the application form will be March 12. Candidates must note that if any candidate faces difficulty in applying for the CUET UG application form, they may contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.