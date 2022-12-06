CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates Soon At cuetsamarth.edu.in; Check Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the examination dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) soon. According to media reports, the CUET UG registration process is expected to start in the month of February next year while the exam is likely to be held in the third week of April next year. Once the application window is open, candidates can fill up the CUET UG 2022 application form at– cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the CUET 2023 exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in different colleges. Candidates who qualify for the class 12 board examination can register for CUET and appear for the exam according to their subjects. Many educational institutes including central universities like DU, JNU, JMI, EFLU and the University of Allahabad grant admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses on the basis of CUET scores.

According to the official notification, there is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG exam. The candidates who have passed class 12 or are appearing this year can appear in the examination. However, the aspirants will be required to fulfil the age criteria of the Universities to which the candidates want to take admission.

The CUET UG exams are offered in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. This year, the exam will be conducted online mode. It will consist of four sections including Section IA – 13 Languages, Section IB – 19 Languages, Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects, and Section III – General Test. The question paper will be MCQ type. Aspirants can opt for a maximum of any three languages from section IA and section IB together. Section II contains 27 subjects, out of which a candidate can choose a maximum of 6 subjects.