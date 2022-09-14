CUET UG Results 2022: When Will NTA Declare Scorecards For Entrance Exam?

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the results of the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) by tomorrow, September 15, 2022. Students appeared for the exam in six phases between July 15 and August 30 in 489 centres in 259 cities across the country. Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education body for more details. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

More than 14 lakh candidates appeared for their CUET exam this year. Through the CUET UG exam, students will be able to get enrolled in central universities. Meanwhile, the education body also released the CUET UG answer key on September 8, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key of CUET UG till September 10.

Students should also note, that the education body will also release the final answer key UG and individual scorecards along with the results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to Download CUET Result 2022 Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads, 'CUET UG Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new window will open in front of the candidate, where they have to enter their UET application number and date of birth

Step 4: Now, click on submit

Step 5: The CUET UG results will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a photocopy of the document for future use.

CUET Result 2022: Websites To Check

cuet.samarth.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

The education body is not involved in the preparation of the Merit List, a statement on the CUET official notification said. Further candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website for more result-related information.