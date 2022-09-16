CUET UG 2022 Toppers List: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage And Other Details Here

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 on Friday. The result was earlier scheduled to release on September 15 at 10 pm, but it got delayed. Candidates can check their results on the official website of CUET-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year, a total of 6,60,311 female candidates and a total of 8,29,965 make candidates registered for the exam. However, a total of 4,29,228 female candidates and 5,38,965 male candidates appeared for the exam. Talking about the third gender, 8 out of 17 candidates appeared for the exam.

CUET UG 2022 merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/ organisations. On the basis of the scorecard of CUET UG 2022 provided by NTA, universities will decide about their individual counselling.

CUET UG 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard?

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of CUET-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the result link, CUET UG 2022.

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen. You now need to enter the log in credentials including the NTA CUET application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click and access your CUET UG 2022 result.

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

To check the result, candidates are required to enter their application number, password, and roll number.

Talking about the marking scheme, candidates will be given five marks (or +5) for every correct or most appropriate answer. One mark will be deducted or students will get minus one mark (-1) for any incorrect answer. Candidates will be given a zero or no mark for the unattempted answers. If more than one option will be found correct, then candidates will get a +5. Five marks will be given to those candidates who have marked any one of the correct options. Meanwhile, if all options will be found correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted the question.