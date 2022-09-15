CUET UG 2022 Results To Be Declared Today At 10 PM; Here's How To Check Your Scorecards

THE LONG wait for the candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 is finally over as the National Testing Agency is all ready to release the results today, September 15, 2022, on the official website of CUET-- cuet.samarth.ac.in

The announcement regarding the release of the results has been made on Thursday by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar.

Once released, candidates can refer to the below-mentioned steps and check their results.

CUET UG 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard?

Step 1: At first, the candidates need to visit the official website of CUET-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the result link, CUET UG 2022.

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen. You now need to enter the log in credentials including the NTA CUET application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click and access your CUET UG 2022 result.

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

CUET Result 2022: What Are The Required Details To Access Result?

In order to view their scorecards, candidates need to enter their application number, password, and roll number.

CUET Result 2022: What Is The Marking Scheme?

Candidates will be given five marks (or +5) for every correct or most appropriate answer. For any incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted or students will get minus one mark (-1). Candidates will be given a zero or no mark for the unattempted answers.

Additionally, if more than one option will be found correct, then candidates will get a +5. Five marks will be given to those candidates who have marked any one of the correct options.

Meanwhile, if all options will be found correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted the question.

It must be noted that the results are being announced for the candidates who appeared in all six phases of the exam. The first-ever common entrance for undergraduate admissions to universities by the NTA was conducted commencing on July 16, 2022, to August 30, 2022.

The provisional answer key for CUET UG 2022 exam was released on September 8, 2022.

Notably, the CUET UG 2022 exams were conducted in 547 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country including Sri Lanka, Qatar, Doha, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah, and Singapore.