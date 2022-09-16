CUET UG 2022: NTA Declares Common Entrance Test Results At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How To Check

Candidates leave after appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate examination in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Hours after its scheduled time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. Candidates who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The results were scheduled to be declared at around 10 pm on Friday, however, the process was delayed and the scorecards were declared at around 3 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities. CUET UG 2022 was conducted in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities.

The CUET UG Answer Key was officially released on August 8. Candidates were given time till 5 pm on September 10 to challenge the answer key. NTA had earlier declared the provisional answer key so that the candidates could calculate their probable scores.

Here's How To Check CUET UG 2022 Results:

Log in to the official website of CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CUET Result 2022 link

Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit

The CUET UG 2022 result scorecard will be displayed on your screen

Download and take the printout of the CUET UG 2022 result scorecard for further reference

CUET UG 2022 Marking Scheme:

As per the marking scheme of CUET UG 2022, students who appeared for the exam will get 5 marks for every right answer, while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. The qualifying candidates can take admitted to all central universities across the country for undergraduate courses. Several central universities including Delhi University (DU) and BR Ambedkar University have started the application process.

The NTA will also release the CUET UG 2022 final answer key along with the result. The candidates can download the answer key on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA has assessed the performance of the candidates using the equi-percentile method. In this, normalized marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.