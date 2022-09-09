CUET UG 2022 Result Likely To Be Announced By September 15; Here's How To Check

COMMON University Entrance Test (CUET) is expected to be announced by September 15, 2022, confirmed University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar. The Chairman took to Twitter to inform that NTA is likely to announce CUET-UG 2022 results by Sept 15 or a couple of days earlier, if possible. The candidates are advised to keep a close on the official website to get regular updates. Once announced, candidates can check the result on the website--cuet.samarth.ac.in.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score. http://nta.ac.in"

NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Has been released by the education board as well. Know how to download the answers.

Follow these step by step guidelines to download CUET UG 2022 answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to tap on the link that reads, 'Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022.'

Step 3: You are now required to enter the login credentials like your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: As soon as you enter the login credentials, you will see the CUET UG answer key displaying on your screen.

Step 5: Download your answer key and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

Take a look at CUET UG 2022 Marking schemes:

1. Candidates will get five marks (or +5) for every correct or most appropriate answer.

2. One mark will be deducted or candidates will get minus one mark (-1) for any incorrect answer.

3. A zero or no mark will be given to the candidate for the unattempted answers.

4. If more than one option will be found correct, then candidates will get a +5. Five marks will be given to those candidates who have marked any one of the correct options.

5. If options will be found correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted the question.