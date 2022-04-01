New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration for Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for admission in undergraduate programmes will begin tomorrow, (April 2). Students interested in studying UG courses in central universities for the academic session 2022-23 can apply for the examination. The CUET UG 2022 registration link will be activated on April 2. The registration link will be available on the official website of CUET at samarth.edu.in. Candidates can fill out the application form using the link. The last date to submit the application form is till April 30.

It must be noted that once the registrations begin for CUET UG 2022, students must stay prepared as the National Testing Agency could release a tentative exam schedule on its official website at – nta.ac.in or the CUET UG 2022 website mentioned above. The same will be updated here so you can visit our website to check CUET UG 2022 timetable/ date sheet/ exam schedule. Also, at present, registrations are scheduled to begin only for CUET UG 2022, NTA will be conducting the separate exam for admission into PG courses, CUET PG 2022 later on.

Also read- CUET 2022 registration: Check syllabus, paper pattern and more here

How to apply/ register for CUET UG 2022

For applying to CUET UG programs students just have to visit the official website- samarth.edu.in and click on the link that reads CUET UG 2022 admissions/ registration. After this, fill the form based on the given instructions, make payment, and click on submit button.

CUET UG 2022 Eligibility Criteria

All the participating universities are free to decide the eligibility criteria for the admission. Plus, the criteria differ from course to course. Therefore, students are advised to visit NTA or CUET's websites to check the criteria for their courses. However, every student who has cleared class 12th can apply for the exam if they have secured a specified percentage as given on the official websites.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha