CUET 2022 Postponed: CUET UG 2022, phase two exam started from today, August 4, and it will be held in two shifts; the morning shift from 9 AM to 12:15 PM, and the afternoon shift from 3 PM TO 6 PM.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Thu, 04 Aug 2022 11:23 AM IST
CUET UG 2022 Postponed By NTA In Kerala Amid Heavy Rains
CUET UG 2022 Postponed:A woman walking on the divider of a waterlogged road during rain in Thiruvananthapuram (ANI Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday postponed the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)-2022] examination amid the heavy rainfall in Kerala. The exam was scheduled to be held on the 4th, 5th, and 6th of August, 2022. Meanwhile, the entrance exam in other parts of India commenced on August 4.

“Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in the past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power,” the notification reads.

“Therefore, to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 04, 05, and 06 August 2022,” it adds.

The notification also advised the candidates appearing for the exam to keep a close eye on the official website of NTA--A website(s) www.nta.ac.in
and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

CUET UG 2022, phase two exam started from today, August 4, and it will be held in two shifts; the morning shift from 9 AM to 12:15 PM, and the afternoon shift from 3 PM TO 6 PM. Nearly 6.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the July session exams.

Meanwhile, NTA on Wednesday released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the education body--jeemain.nta.nic.in in order to download the answer key. Notably, students can raise objections till August 5. NTA conducted the JEE Main exam Session 2 exam held from July 25 to 31, 2022. Talking about numbers then above 6 lakh students appeared for the exam and are now waiting for their results to be declared.

