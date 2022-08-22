CUET UG 2022: Phase 6 Admit Card Released At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for Common University Entrance Test, CUET phase 6 exams. The CUET phase 6 exams will take place on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022. Students who will appear for the exam are advised to check and download the document from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the information shared by the NTA, the Phase 6 exam is being conducted for the exams which were postponed from August 4 to 6, 2022. Students should note that in order to download the admit card, one should have their login credentials such as application number, date of birth and captcha code.

“Phase 6 of CUET (UG) – 2022 for 24, 25 and 26 August 2022 will be conducted in 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 09 Cities outside India i.e. Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait City,” states the official notice.

If you are also appearing for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET Admit Card 2022 – How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Download Admit Card’ -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: The CUET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 6 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future references

Candidates should note that admit card is an essential document which needs to be carried with them while appearing for the exam. Candidates without the admit cards will not be allowed to appear for the CUET 2022 exam.

Meanwhile, 2.86 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the CUET Exam 2022 for Phase 6.