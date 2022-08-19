CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 Admit Cards Released At cuet.samarth.ac.in | Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for Phase 5 exam on August 18, 2022. The candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check and download the same from the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Phase 5 examination will begin from August 21 to August 23, 2022. A total of 2.01 lakh candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exam. students will need their application number and date of birth in order to download the hall ticket.

CUET UG 2022: How To Download Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET--cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the 'Sign In'; option Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your application number, and date of birth, and click on submit.

Step 4: Now, the CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

NOTE: You are advised to take a printout for future reference.

It should be noted that CUET Phase 5 Admit Card 2022 must be carried by all the candidates to the examination as without the document, they won't be allowed to enter the examination hall or appear for the exam. Till now, many instances of technical glitches have been reported during CUET 2022.

Earlier, NTA cancelled CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 exam on Wednesday in 13 centres due to a technical glitch. As per a report of the Indian Express, a total of 8693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates.

"Those candidates who could not take the examination in earlier phases either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August 2022," the notification on the official website read.

"As intimated earlier, NTA has also received e-mails regarding digital glitches faced by individual candidates during previous phases. Some of the candidates have also represented regarding Sociology, General Ability, Sanskrit question papers. Such requests are also being examined on case-to-case basis using Audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. The requests, if found feasible, the candidates will be appearing in Phase 6," it added.