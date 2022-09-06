CUET UG 2022: NTA To Release Answer Key On Sep 6 At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer key will be released today on September 6, 2022. Once released candidates can visit the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in and check your answer key.

According to the reports, CUET will be releasing the result between September 13 and 14, 2022, after the answer key is released.

Students who appeared for the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps and download their answer key:

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA)--nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Now, a new window will appear. On the new window, enter log-in credentials- user id and password.

Step 3: Your CUET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save and download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

Once the answer key is released on the official website, candidates will get a chance to raise an objection, in case they have any. As soon as the process of raising an objection is concluded, the education body will analyze the objection, and on the basis of that, the NTA will prepare the CUET UG 2022 results.

It must be noted that the CUET UG 2022 results will be used by 90 universities; 44 central universities, 12 state universities, and others for admission to undergraduate degree courses.

Notably, more than 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which was concluded on August 30. The undergraduate admission test was conducted at 489 exam centers located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside.

According to the NTA, the exams were conducted in six different phases. Overall 2.49 lakh applicants applied for phase one exam, nearly 1.91 lakh appeared for phase 2, 1.91 lakh for phase 3, 3.72 lakh candidates for phase 4, 2.01 lakh for phase 5, and more than 2.86 lakh candidates appeared for phase 6 exam.