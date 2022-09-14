CUET UG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window; Here's How To Apply

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday (September 14) re-opened the CUET UG 2022 application form correction window. The window will help the students to edit particular details. The correction window will be reopened on September 15 till 10 AM. Students who want to make changes in their application form can visit the official website to make changes -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

What is the information candidates can change?

In the correction window, students will be able to make changes in the candidate's name, mother's name or father's name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD, and choice of universities.

According to the notice issued by NTA, "Meanwhile, some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) – 2022 as per the following details."

"For further clarifications related to CUET (UG) – 2022, candidates can write at NTA at cuetug@nta.ac.in," the notice added.

If you also want to make changes in your application form, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET UG 2022: How to make changes in the application form

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will be required to log in using their application number and password

Step 3: Now, students need to make necessary changes in their application form

Step 4: Once done, click on submit

Step 5: Review the same, download and take a printout

Meanwhile, the NTA will declare the CUET UG 2022 results and final answer key on September 15. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for result-related information. Once the results are released, students can check and download their results from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.