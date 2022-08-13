CUET UG 2022: NTA Releases Phase 4 Admit Card; Here's How To Download

The admit card for the phase four exam of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency. Students who are appearing for the phase four exam can check and download their admit card from the official website of the education board -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates should note that in order to download their admit card they would require details such as application number, date of birth and captcha code. The exam conducting body will conduct the exam on August 17, 18 and 20, 2022.

"Most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice. However, there are about 11,000 candidates who could not be given their choice of the city, and they have been moved to Phase 6 so that they could appear in the city of their choice. Their examination will be held on 30 August 2022," NTA said in a statement.

If you are also appearing for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the sign-in option -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to look for the link that reads 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' -- Click on that

Step 4: Now, candidates have to enter the details as asked such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Meanwhile, as many as 3.72 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG phase 4 exam. The National Testing Agency will conduct the exam at 489 test centres located in 259 cities across India and 9 cities outside India.

Details on the admit card

The CUET admit card will contain details such as the candidate's name, photograph, roll number, exam venue, shift timing and important instructions for the exam day.

Candidates are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more details.