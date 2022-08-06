CUET UG 2022: Undergraduate Entrance Exam Postponed At 53 Centres Today | Check List Here

The National Testing Agency on Saturday (August 6) had to cancel the CUET UG entrance exam at 53 centres in various states due to some technical glitch. Now, the UG exam at these 53 centres will be held between August 12-14, the NTA said. Earlier, the entrance exam taking place on August 4 and 5 were also cancelled due to the same reason.

"The postponed exam will be held between August 12 to 14, and the same admit card shall be valid," the NTA notification mentioned.

Candidates who were appearing for the exam received an SMS and Email on their registered phone number and e-mail id.

"In case, the above date is not suitable, the candidates can send an email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," the notice further added.

Take a look at the list of centres where examination has been postponed here:

Meanwhile, on Day 2 of the CUET UG exam, NTA had to postpone the paper at 50 centres across the country.

"Examination scheduled for first shift on 5th August 2022 has been postponed at 20 examination centres. Examination scheduled for second shift on 5th August 2022 is postponed at 30 centres," read the NTA statement.

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the decision of postponement has been taken. NTA is committed to ensuring smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," NTA added.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for updates regarding examination.

About CUET UG Exams

The National Testing Agency conducted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), an online entrance exam which will give students the opportunity for admission to undergraduate programmes at 44 central institutions and 46 additional universities.