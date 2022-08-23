CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 Exam Scheduled For Today Postponed By NTA

The National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) phase five, day 3 examinations scheduled for August 23 and now they will conduct the same later. NTA issued an official notification and informed that CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 exam has been postponed and the same decision has been taken in view of various requests received from candidates to reschedule their CUET 2022 phase 5 exam to avoid a clash with the CBSE 12th compartment exam and other examinations.

“NTA has now received requests from candidates to re-schedule their examinations scheduled on August 23, 2022, in view of other examinations like the CBSE compartment exam beginning from August 23. In view of the above, it has been decided to consider such requests favourably,” NTA's official notification read.

Now, the testing agency can announce the revised exam date for CUET 2022 phase five very soon. Candidates must note that they can access the official notification of NTA on the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 phase five exam is scheduled to be held on August 21, 22 and 23. Around 2.01 lakh candidates are slated to appear in phase 5, the candidates were earlier allotted phase 3 of CUET exams. The same was started on July 15 and it is likely that the results of CUET UG exams for other phases will be announced soon.

This is the very first time that NTA is the Common University Entrance Test for admissions in UG courses in India. They will provide admission to candidates in various undergraduate courses offered by 90 universities including government, government-aided and private universities across the country.