CUET UG 2022: Fresh Dates Of Phase 2 Exams Announced For Students Who Faced Technical Glitches

Several students appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which took place on August 4. However, students faced inconvenience when the exams were cancelled due to technical glitches. Now, according to the officials of the National Testing Agency, the exams have got fresh dates and will now take place from August 24 to 28.

Further, students should note that a fresh admit card will be issued to all the candidates for the exams taking place from August 24.

"In the second phase, the exam scheduled between August 4 to 6 was deferred at a few centres due to administrative and technical reasons. Earlier, we had announced the exams would be conducted from August 12-14. However, many candidates had approached us requesting not to schedule the exam on said dates as a series of festivals were falling during the period," a senior NTA official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Hence, it was decided that the exam be conducted between August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued before the examination date," the official added.

The candidates will be notified regarding the issue of new admit cards soon on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in and on NTA website, NTA.ac.in.

As UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar also informed students that CUET UG Exam Phase 2 scheduled on August 17, 18 and 20 will be conducted as per schedule.

"The Phase III of the examination on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 will be conducted as per schedule informed earlier to the candidates. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website http://nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination," M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres.

On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.

Anticipating the same situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.

(With agency inputs)