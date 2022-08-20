CUET UG 2022: Exam For Phase 5 Begins Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines Here

The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the fifth phase of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) exam. Phase 5 of the CUET exam will be conducted for three days starting on August 21 and will come to an end on August 23rd. The education body has already released the admit card for the CUET phase 5 exam. Students who are appearing for the exam can check and download the admit card from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac

Students should note that in order to download the admit card, students should have their application numbers and dates of birth. Earlier, the students appearing for phase 5 of the CUET exam were allotted Phase 3 of the exam.

“Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 on 7, 8 and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022,” NTA said.

CUET 2022 UG: Checklist For Candidates

The first and the most important thing for candidates to carry is their admit card, as, without the document, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Apart from admit card, candidates are also required to carry a self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper).

Students should also have to carry an additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form).

A valid photo ID should be there with the candidates

Students should have their personal sanitiser as they enter the examination hall

A personal transparent water bottle can be taken to the CUET exam centre

Here's a step-by-step guide for downloading your CUET UG admit card 2022 phase 5

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'download admit card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Login using CUET credentials and click on submit

Step 4: The CUET UG admit card 2022 for phase 5 will be displayed

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.