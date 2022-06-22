CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates Announced By UGA; Check Complete Schedule Here

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) exam will be conducted between July 15 to August 10, announced University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday. In a series tweets, he said the CUET UG 2022 exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 554 cities across the country.

Besides, the exam would also be conducted in 13 cities outside India, the UGC chairman said, advising aspirants to keep visiting the official NTA websites - cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in - for regular updates about the CUET UG 2022.

"The CUET (UG) will be conducted on 15.07.2022, 16.07.2022, 19.07.2022, 20.07.2022 and 04.08.2022, 05.08.2022, 06.08.2022, 07.08.2022, 08.08.2022, 10.08.2022 in CBT mode," he tweeted.

Talking about the CUET UG 2022 admit cards, they would soon be released by the NTA officials. The admit cards include details about the candidates' roll number, name of exams, name of exam centre and its address, and the exam schedule.

The aspirants without admit cards won't be given an entry into the examination centers. Students must keeping checking the NTA websites for regular updates.

The online application form for CUET UG 2022, which will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, was released on April 2 and the NTA had extended its deadline till May 31 after multiple requests byt the aspirants.

It should be noted that the exam would be held in 13 different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. The aspirants, however, can also choose 19 other languages like French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, and Santhali.

CUET UG 2022 "will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various undergraduate programmes," as per the official notice.