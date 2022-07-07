CUET UG 2022: Entrance Test To Begin Next Week; Check Important Information Here

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is all set to start next week. As per the information given by the NTA, the exams will be held from July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information on the exam -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

This is for the first time the CUET UG exam will take place for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23. The education body will conduct the exam in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.

“With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment. The Practice Questions for all the subjects/languages/General Test covered under CUET (UG)- 2022, are now displayed at http://203.122.47.147:8094/online/,” an NTA statement dated June 25 said.

Students should note, that the National Testing Agency is yet to issue the admit card for the CUET exams. Apart from that, it is also expected that the education body will first release the students with CUET UG exam city intimation slips ahead of issuing the admit cards.

Through the help of intimation slips, students will be able to plan their travel toward the exam city.

As soon as the CUET will issue the admit card, students can visit the official website and can download the document from there.

CUET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2:Click on the active link that mentions CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials to log in to your registered account

Step 4: Now click on submit

Step 5: The CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will display on your screen.