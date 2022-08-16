CUET UG 2022 Entrance Exam Results Likely To Be Declared By NTA In September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2022 results in September 2022. the results will be announced for the exams conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in central universities and participating institutions.

The second phase of the CUET UG entrance exams are scheduled to end on August 20, 2022.

Reportedly, the officials from the NTA have mentioned that the evaluation process will take time and CUET results will be announced in September 2022. However, the official dates for the same have still not been announced but the agency will announce the same soon.

Once released, the students can check their results on the official website of CUET--cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Nearly 3.72 lakh students are likely to appear for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 exams which will be held from tomorrow i.e, August 17. The admit card for the exam has already been released and students can visit the official website and download the hall ticket.

Meanwhile, the students who couldn't appear for the Phase 2 exams due to some technical glitch will be able to appear for the exams on August 30, 2022.

Candidates should note that a response sheet and the CUET question paper will also be released on the official website soon. The CUET UG 2022 Answer Key will also be released shortly following which the final answer key and the results of CUET UG 2022 will be declared.

Additionally, the CUET UG score cards will be used by 90 universities; 44 central universities, 12 state universities, and others for admission to undergraduate degree courses.

Meanwhile, more than 14 lakh candidates applied for the CUET UG 2022 exam this year held in six phases commencing from July 15. As per the data, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates applied for phase one, 1.91 lakh for phase two, phase 3- 1.91 lakh, phase 4- 3.72 lakh, phase 5- 2.01 lakh, phase 6- 2.86 lakh.

NOTE: Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.