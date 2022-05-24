New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 has concluded and a day after NTA ended the process, the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, announced that a total of 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG.

“A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied. Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100%,” he informed via his tweet.

He also said that "Students can now try for admission to best of the universities through CUET. For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission to top universities. But now it is within reach. The participation of large number," in his tweet.

The UGC chairman further said that CUET can be held twice a year."With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants."

Meanwhile, the CUET UG 2022 examination dates will be notified soon, the application process was earlier closed on Sunday, May 22. The admit card will be available to download from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in, it will also be made available on the UMANG and DigiLocker applications.

“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: cuet.samarth.ac.in, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” the official notification mentioned.

As per UGC, the CUET UG 2022 paper will have four sections, it will include a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

