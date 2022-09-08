CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely To Be Released Today; More Details Here

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is likely to announce the date for the release of CUET answer key 2022 soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the latest update, the answer key is likely to be released today, September 8, 2022.

Once the answer key is released, the candidates can visit the official website of CUET-- cuet.samarth.ac.in and check and download it.

Reportedly, the link for the answer key will be activated in the evening, and candidates are also informed that as per some media reports, the release of the CUET UG 2022 answer key was delayed due to NTA making the NEET Results 2022 announcement. However, it must also be noted by the candidates that no official statements have been made regarding that so far. But since NEET UG results have now been declared, the answer key of CUET UG is also expected to be released soon.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, candidates need to tap on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022.”

Step 3: You are now required to enter the login credentials like your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: As soon as you enter the login credentials, you will see the CUET UG answer key displaying on your screen.

NOTE: Download your answer key and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2022: Marking Scheme?

Candidates will get five marks (or +5) for every correct or most appropriate answer. For any incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted or students will get minus one mark (-1). Candidates will be given a zero or no mark for the unattempted answers.

Additionally, if more than one option will be found correct, then candidates will get a +5. Five marks will be given to those candidates who have marked any one of the correct options.

Meanwhile, if all options will be found correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted the question.

Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2022 exams are advised to keep a close eye on the website to get all the latest updates regarding the exam and the release of the answer key.