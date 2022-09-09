CUET UG 2022: Answer Key Released At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download their CUET UG answer key from the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Further, candidates should note that in order to check their CUET answer key, they need to log in using their application number, password, and captcha code. Apart from the answer key, the education body has also released the CUET UG 2022 question papers with recorded responses.

Candidates also have the opportunity to challenge the CUET UG answer key 2022. However, they first need to pay Rs 200 as the processing fees per question are challenged. Students can raise objections till September 10, 2022, at 11:50 pm. After the given date, NTA will not entertain any other questions.

"If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," NTA said in a statement.

"Grievances of individual students about re-test their experience in CUET UG 2022 have also been considered, and such students are being informed through their registered email address. The re-test is scheduled on September 11, 2022," it added.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your answer key, then here's how you can download it by following these simple steps.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET UG 2022 Answer Key' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked

Step 4: Once submitted, the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed in front of the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students should note that the answer key is not the result. However, it will help students to calculate their scores. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.