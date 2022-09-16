CUET UG 2022: All You Need To Know About Equipercentile Method Used By NTA For Evaluation

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. Students who appeared in the entrance exam can check and download their results on the official CUET UG website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA will follow the 'Equipercentile’ method for the CUET UG 2022, which will ensure a fair assessment for the candidates.

CUET UG 2022 Result: What is Equipercentile Method

The Equipercentile method will take into consideration the CUET entrance exam's six phases and the number of candidates who appeared in each phase. In this method, the normalized marks of each candidate will be calculated using the percentile of each group of students who appeared for the same subject on different days in a given session.

Moreover, the same scale will be used to calculate the marks of all candidates irrespective of the session to ensure fair marking. The raw marks will be considered for the normalization of marks based on the total number of students who attempted a single subject in a single session.

The percentile of the candidates who attempted the same subject in different shifts will be taken based on the raw marks arranged in decreasing order. Moreover, The candidates who appeared in the 1st shift will not have raw marks in the 2nd shift. Now to calculate the missing marks, the interpolation method will be used, which estimates the marks of students absent in a shift but have appeared in a different shift. Then, the average of the actual raw marks of each student on one shift and the raw marks scores by them is calculated using interpolation on the other shift.

This year, NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities. The exam was held in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities.