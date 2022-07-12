CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency, NTA will issue the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 on Tuesday, July 12. Earlier, on Monday, NTA released the imitation slips for the students appearing in CUET 2022. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the CUET exam 2022 between July 15 and August 20.

As per National Testing Agency, the CUET 2022 admit card link will be activated at 6 PM on the official websites--cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. All the candidates who applied for common university exams must know that they can only access admit cards using their application number.

Now, candidates can download both imitation slips and admit cards from the official website. Students must note that their CUET 2022 hall tickets will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam centre details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card, Here's How To Download:

Visit the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards.'

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your CUET Admit card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download it and take a printout for future references.

CUET UG 2022: Exam Pattern

This is the first time that UG courses admissions in India will be based on one Entrance Test. The CUET 2022 Exam will be held for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities across 554 cities from July 15.

The CUET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in UG degree in languages.