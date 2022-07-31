CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Hall Tickets To Be Released Today Atcuetsamarth.ac.in

Phase two of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG Admit card 2022 is set to be released today (July 31). Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit card is released, students can check and download the official website of the education board -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates should note that in order to download their admit card they should have their application number and dates of birth. The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET phase 2 exam from August 4 to 20, 2022.

Talking about numbers, then more than 6 lakh candidates are going to take place in the exam. Apart from the admit card, the NTA is also likely to release the exam city slip for the students appearing for the exam.

Students who were unable to attend the CUET Phase 1 exam conducted on various dates in July will be given a chance to appear for Phase 2 exams.

If you also enrolled for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will appear in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students should note that the CUET UG admit card will have details such as Name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, instructions, and others. The CUET admit card is one of the most important documents a candidate should have, without it candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.