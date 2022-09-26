CUET PG Toppers List 2022: Six Students Score 100 Percentile; Check Full List Of Toppers Here

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result has been declared today, September 26. As per NTA, as many as six candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in different subjects.

Along with scorecards, CUET has also released a toppers list for each subject. The toppers list mentions the name of the top scorer, subject code and marks obtained by the topper of that particular subject.

CUET PG 2022: Toppers List

According to an NTA release, applicants who have scored 100 percentile are Nakul Kumar Vaish, Akash Patel, Sumit Joshi, Neeraj Godara, Mayank Kumar Mishra and Mohit.

While Nakul Kumar Vaish and Akash Patel have appeared for PG BEd programmes, Sumit Joshi and Neeraj Gupta took Social Work. Mayank Kumar Mishra and Mohit appeared for MBA etc, according to the NTA CUET PG result statement.

NTA has released subject-wise toppers list on its official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Check CUET PG 2022 Toppers List Here.

CUET PG Result 2022: Here's How To Check Toppers List

Visit the official website of CUET PG -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the designated result link for Toppers List

Submit and access CUET PG 2022 Toppers List

This year, 6,07,648 candidates registered for CUET PG in its debut edition and 3,34,997 candidates took the test. The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] - 2022 was conducted from 01 September to 12 September 2022 at 570 Examination Centres located in 269 cities across India and 04 cities outside India.

Now, all 66 central and participating universities will release their cut-offs for subsequent admission processes based on among other things, the CUET 2022 PG scores.