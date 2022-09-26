CUET PG Result 2022 OUT: Universities To Release Own Merit List For Post Graduate Admissions

The National Testing Agency, NTA declared the result of the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG -2022 on Monday, September 26. The CUET PG results were made available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in around 4 pm today. The candidates who qualified the CUET PG examination will get admission to 66 central and participating universities.

Now, as the results are announced, all the participating universities will invite applications from aspirants in order to prepare the CUET merit list for admission. The merit list of Universities will be solely based on CUET PG 2022 results.

Candidates who appeared for the exams must note that all the participating universities will publish a separate CUET merit list for providing admission to postgraduate programmes. The candidates can check the CUET PG merit list on the respective university's website to which they have applied for admission. Reportedly, the universities will be drawing the merit list based on the total score or only on the score achieved in section 2.

Earlier, the UGC asked universities to make necessary preparations for the CUET PG 2022 admission process. "Requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” read the UGC letter.

Here is a list of central universities where candidates can take admissions for post-graduate (PG) courses: