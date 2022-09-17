CUET PG Answer Key 2022 OUT: NTA To Release Entrance Exam Result Soon On cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET PG 2022 results soon. As per latest development, the agency has already released the answer key 2022 for CUET PG Exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download the answer key from the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. And now, the testing agency will soon declare the results, if we go by CUET UG result release trend.

Reportedly, CUET PG Exam 2022 Result is expected to be declared by the end of this week. In the meanwhile, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer from September 16 to 18, 2022 up to 9 pm.

For raising an objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged is a non-refundable processing fee. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. Meanwhile, check out the steps to check and download the answer key below.

Also, all the challenges made by candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

CUET PG Answer Key 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website--cuet.nta.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the CUET PG Answer key link 2022

A new login page would open

Key in your application number and date of birth

Upon accessing the CUET PG answer key 2022, check and download it

Take a printout for future references

CUET PG Result 2022: Here's How To Download Scorecards

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " CUET PG 2022 Results'

Key in your application number, Date of Birth, and Security pin

Check your CUET PG 2022 Results

Save and download the scorecard for future use.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.