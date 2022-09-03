CUET PG Admit Card 2022: NTA Issues Hall Tickets For September 5, 6 Exams; Here's How To Download

The admit card for CUET PG 2022 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency. The admit card has been released for the examination scheduled on September 5 and September 6. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to download the document from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Students should know that in order to download the admit card they should have their application number and date of birth. The education body will conduct the CUET PG 2022 in two shifts. While the first shift will conduct from 10 am to 12 pm, the shift second was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. Students should note that the exam will take place in CBT (computer-Based-Test) mode.

If you will also appear in the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET PG Admit Card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, enter the details as asked

Step 4: The CUET PG 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take the printout of the document for the future.

Candidates should note that admit card is an essential document, and they are required to carry it with them while entering the examination hall. Students should not tamper with the document and keep it in good condition for future reference.

The education body has already activated the link for students to download the admit card. For further information, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.