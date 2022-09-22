CUET PG 2022: When Will NTA Release Common Entrance Test Results ?

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test for PG Admissions CUET PG 2022 results soon. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are students can check and download them from the official website of CUET -- cuet.nta.nic.in

The education board conducted the Common University Entrance Test for PG Admissions test from September 1 to 12, 2022. According to media reports, the education body is expected to announce the results at the end of September. However, students should note that official confirmation from the education board is still awaited.

Once the NTA releases the results, students can check and download them from the official website. The education body will also activate the direct link for students to check the results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check and download your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET PG 2022 Results: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET PG 2022 Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details as asked

Step 4: The CUET PG results 2022 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Check and download the results for future use.

Along with the results, NTA is also likely to release the CUET PG answer key. Meanwhile, the provisional answer key for the CUET PG exam 2022 was released by the education board on September 16, and candidates were allowed to raise their objections till September 18, 2022.

Students should note that once the education body will release the results, then the NTA scores will only be valid for the session of 2022 to 2023.

Further, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information related to the results.