New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After CUET exams for the undergraduate courses, now, the University Grants Commission UGC has decided to bring the common university entrance test (CUET) for post-graduate courses also this year. The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2022 examination in the last week of July 2022, UGC Chairman M Jagdesh said. Apart from that, the registration process for admission has also started from today (May 19) onwards, and CUET 2022 PG exam registrations would end on June 18, 2022.

"CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18," Kumar told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," he added.

Weeks before this decision, the UGC announced that students will no longer require their class 12 scores in order to take admission to UG courses. With the help of CUET scores, candidates can get admission to 45 central universities.

Further, CUET also took to their Twitter handle and informed students regarding the PG exams through a tweet.

"Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in the last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on the NTA website. Programmes details will be available on websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities," the official tweet reads.

For the unversed, the registration process for the CUET UG 2022 is underway, and lakhs of candidates have already registered for the exam. Meanwhile, the NTA will close the UG registrations will close on May 22. Also, the education body is yet to announce a specific date regarding the UG entrance exam.

