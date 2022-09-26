CUET PG 2022: NTA To Announce PG Entrance Results Today On cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the Common University Entrance Test CUET PG 2022 results today, September 26. The postgraduate entrance test results will be made available online at 4 pm. Taking to social handle, the UGC chairman announced the CUET PG 2022 result date and wrote, "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students."

Once released, candidates who appeared for the CUET PG exams can check their results on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. To access their results candidates will have to log in using their application number, name and date of birth.

CUET PG 2022 Results: Here's How To Download Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET PG Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students need to log in using their credentials

Step 4: The CUET PG results will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use

Earlier, NTA released the final answer key, and prior to it the challenging answer key. The agency has formulated the final answer key on the basis of the objections raised by the students.

The CUET PG 2022 was conducted by NTA from September 1 to 12, 2022. The exams are conducted to grant admissions to candidates in Postgraduate courses across central universities of India. For more and the latest information on the same, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website and Twitter handle of NTA.