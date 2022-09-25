CUET PG 2022 Result On September 26 At cuet.nta.nic.in Announces UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG 2022 results on Monday, 26th September. The results for Common University Entrance Test would be declared by 4 pm, announced UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Once released, candidates can check and download the CUET PG scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Results are required for post-graduate admissions to the participating universities. Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman announced the CUET PG 2022 result date and wrote, "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students."

On Saturday, NTA released the final answer key, and prior to it the challenging answer key. The agency has formulated the final answer key on the basis of the objections raised by the students. If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then students can follow these simple steps.

CUET PG 2022 Results – How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET PG Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students need to log in using their credentials

Step 4: The CUET PG results will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use

The CUET PG 2022 was conducted by NTA from September 1 to 12, 2022. The education body released the provisional answer key on September 16, 2022, and candidates were allowed to raise their challenges till September 18, 2022. Students are further advised to keep check on the official website for more information.