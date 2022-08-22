CUET PG 2022: NTA To Release Intimation Slip, Admit Cards Soon | Check Details

The National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the CUET PG Admit Cards 2022 for Common University Entrance Test soon. NTA will be conducting the entrance exam for postgraduate courses from September 1. Once released, the CUET PG Admit Cards would be available on the official website that is cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the expected schedule, the CUET PG 2022 intimation slip would be released on the official website on Monday, August 22 or by Tuesday, August 23. Also, the NTA would be releasing the PG entrance exam Admit Cards 2022 by August 26 on the website, which is 4 to 5 days before the commencement of exams. Candidates who applied for the exams must also note that it is likely that the admit cards for only the exams between September 1 to September 3 are released first and then in batches.

As per the date sheet, CUET PG exams would begin on September 1 and will conclude on September 11, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 exam date sheet is already available on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card, Exam City Slip Date:

Advance City Intimation Slip August 22, 23 (Tentative)

Admit Card August 26 (Tentative)

Exam Dates September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7,9, 10, 11 2022

As per the official notice, NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 exam for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023 and approximately 3.57 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET PG 2022 examination. It would be conducted across 500 cities in India and 13 cities abroad.

This year, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will organise from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will conduct 3 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the CUET entrance exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).