CUET PG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window Today; Check How To Edit Forms

The application window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG 2022 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency. Students who wish to make any changes in their application can do so till September 30. In order to make changes, students can visit the official website of the education board -- cuet.nta.nic.in

As per the information given by NTA, the application correction form will be made available by September 29 evening. Students can visit the official website and can make changes. The education body has considered the student's request to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the following parts :

Candidate name

Mother's name

Father's name

Date of birth

Category

PwBD

Choice of universities.

"Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable," NTA notification mentioned.

If you want to make changes in your application form, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET PG 2022: How To Make Corrections In Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'application' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their log-in credentials including application number and password

Step 4: Now, students need to click the application edit tab

Step 5: Makes changes wherever needed

Step 6: Click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the application form for future use.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

Website for more information

www.nta.ac.in

cuet.nta.nic.in

In case any student needs any clarification related to CUET (PG) – 2022, candidates can write to NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in.