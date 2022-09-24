CUET PG 2022: NTA Releases Final Answer Key; Know How To Check

THE Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) final answer key has been finally issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download the answer key from the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has issued the CUET PG final answer keys 2022 for all the shifts of the entrance test conducted between September 1 and September 12.

CUET PG Answer Key 2022: How To Check the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website--cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG Answer key link 2022

Step 3: At the login page, enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Check and download the CUET PG answer key 2022

Step 5: Take a printout for the future references

CUET PG Result 2022: How To Download Scorecards

Once announced, you can check the CUET PG Result 2022 on the official website--cuet.nta.nic.in. Follow these step by step guidelines to check your scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " CUET PG 2022 Results'

Step 3: Enter your application number, Date of Birth, Security pin and other details if required.

Step 4: Your CUET PG 2022 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download your result for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer from September 16 to 18, 2022 up to 9 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged is a non-refundable processing fee for objecting. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts.

Candidates can calculate the CUET PG 2022 scores with the help of CUET answer keys. The exam was conducted in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) method. Moreover, CUET PG Exam 2022 Result is expected to be declared soon. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to get the latest updates.