CUET PG 2022: NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slip; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency on Sunday released the Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET 2022) exam city intimation slip. Ahead of the CUET PG 2022 Admit cards, candidates will be able to know their allotted cities for examination. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download the exam intimation slips by visiting cuet.nta.nic.in and logging in to the website through their application numbers and dates of birth.

Candidates must know that the exam city intimation slip only mentions the CUET PG exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans and the actual admit card for the PG entrance exam will be issued later on.

Candidates must also know that all the CUET PG 2022 exams will be held in September. The Cuet PG 2022 exam will start on September 1 and will conclude on September 11, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 exam date sheet is already available on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Steps To Download CUET PG 2022 Exam Intimation Slip:

Visit the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page click on the ‘Advance Exam City Intimation for CUET-PG 2022’.

On the next window, enter the CUET PG application number, date of birth and given security pin

Submit and download the CUET PG exam intimation slip

As per the official notice, NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 exam for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023 and approximately 3.57 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET PG 2022 examination. It would be conducted across 500 cities in India and 13 cities abroad.

This year, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will organise from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will conduct 3 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the CUET entrance exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).