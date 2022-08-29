CUET PG 2022: NTA Releases Admit Card At cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

The admit card for CUET PG 2022, has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The admit card has been released for the first phase of the CUET exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

In order to download the admit card, students need to login into the website using their application number and date of birth. The NTA will conduct the CUET PG exam from September 1 to 11. Further, the exam will be conducted for two hours. The exam will be conducting the exam in two shifts. While the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Students should note that the education body has issued the admit card for students who are appearing on September 1, 2, and 3. For the remaining exams, admit cards will be issued later.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET PG Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that read 'CUET PG Admit Card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to add the details as asked

Step 4: The CUET PG admit card will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Meanwhile, the NTA on August 28th released the CUET PG 2022 Exam City/Advance Intimation Slip on the official website. The admit card link has been made available, and students can download the document from the official website of the education board.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information.