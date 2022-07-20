CUET PG 2022: NTA Opens Correction Window; Check How To Edit Forms Here

The National Testing Agency has opened the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 Correction Window today (July 20). The correction window will allow the students to edit their forms. In order to make changes, students need to visit the official website of the education board -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the CUET PG correction window will be closed on July 22, 2022. The notice given by NTA clearly mentions that the correction window will close at 11:50 pm on the date of closing of the window. Candidates may please note that to make corrections, a fee needs to be paid.

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 22 July 2022," the official notice reads.

If you have applied for the exam and want to make changes in your form, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET PG 2022 - How to edit forms

Step 1: Candidates first need to visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads. '

Step 3: Now, students need to enter login details

Step 4: Students will now be able to see their form, go to the edit option and make changes

Step 5: Go to the edit option, make changes, pay the fees and save them

Step 6: After submitting the changes, please ensure that you take a print of the form

Also, the NTA has released the entire CUET PG 2022 edit window instructions. Students should make sure that every detail they edit should be done carefully.

Further, the NTA is yet to announce the exam date for CUET PG. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further information.