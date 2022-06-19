New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA on Sunday extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. Now, interested candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2022 till July 4 (up to 5 pm). Earlier the last day to apply for the CUET PG exam was June 18.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022,” NTA said in a statement.

Interested and eligible candidates can grab this opportunity to fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, all the candidates should also note that the last date for the submission of the CUET PG application fee is July 5. They can make corrections in their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 6 and July 8.

Here's how to apply for CUET PG 2022:

Visit the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, " Registration for CUET (PG)- 2022"

Register by filling in the details including names, dates of birth, addresses

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”.

Using the system-generated registration id or number, complete the CUET PG 2022 application form

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee online

Submit the CUET PG application

Save and Download the confirmation page

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official page of CUET for any more information on the same. NTA has not announced the entrance exam date yet but is expected to release the same very soon.

