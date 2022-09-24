CUET PG 2022: NTA Expected To Release Results Soon; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for the CUET PG exam. Now, the education body is expected to release the results soon. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results will be released, students can check and download the result from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

With the release of the answer key, students can expect the results soon. Students should note that the final answer key is not the results. It will only help students to calculate their marks. Meanwhile, the NTA is yet to announce an official date regarding the CUET PG results. It is expected that CUET PG results will be declared by the end of September.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then students can follow these simple steps.

CUET PG 2022 Results – How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET PG Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students need to log in using their credentials

Step 4: The CUET PG results will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use

Meanwhile, the education board has formulated the final answer key on the basis of the objections raised by the students. CUET PG 2022 was conducted by NTA from September 1 to 12, 2022. The education body release the provisional answer key on September 16, 2022, and candidates were allowed to raise their challenges till September 18, 2022.

Students are further advised to keep a check on the official website for more information.