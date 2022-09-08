CUET PG 2022: NTA Expected To Release Admit Card Today; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the admit card for the next phase of the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate, CUET PG 2022 today (September 8). Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit card is released, students can check and download their document from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the hall ticket is an essential document, and it is needed when the candidate enters the examination hall. Without admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Further, in order to download their admit card, students would need their details such as application number, etc.

If you will also appear in the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET PG 2022: Steps to download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET PG Admit Card' -- Click on it

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details such as application number, etc.

Step 4: The CUET PG admit card will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Recently, a clarification was issued by the NTA regarding the CUET PG exams taking place in two days. The education body will conduct the exam for some papers will take place in two days as the number of students writing the exam was large, the notice reads.

Further, students are advised to keep all their login details ready. Once the CUET PG admit card is released, they can easily download the document. Students are also advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for further information.