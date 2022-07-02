CUET PG 2022: Last Date For Registration Extended Till July 10

The National Testing Agency on Saturday has further extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. Now, as per the new deadline, the application process for the CUET PG exam 2022 has been extended till July 10 (up to 5 pm). Earlier, the last date for the application process was set as the 4th of July. Students who want to apply for the exam, can fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 and 18.06.2022, NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]," the NTA said in a statement.

It should note that the last date for the fee submission of CUET PG is set as July 11. Apart from that, candidates also have the facility to make corrections in their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 12 and July 14 (up to 11:50 pm).

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 14 July 2022," the notice said.

CUET PG 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Submission of Application Form Online: Last date of extension up to 10 July 2022 (up to 05.00 pm)

Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online: 11 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

Correction in Application Form (Correction Window): 12 July 2022 to 14 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

CUET PG 2022: How to Apply Online?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2022’ link -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the credentials in order to register on the portal

Step 4: Now, students will get a system-generated ID and password -- Login through that

Step 5: Fill out the application form. Upload the documents if required.

Step 6: Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form.

Step 7: Now, students have to pay the respective fees.

NOTE: Download the CUET 2022 Application Form and take a printout of it for future use.