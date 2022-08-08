CUET PG 2022 Exams To Commence From September; Check Full Schedule Here

National Testing Agency, has announced the dates for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. As per the date sheet, CUET PG exams would begin on September 1 and will conclude on September 11, 2022The CUET PG 2022 exam date sheet is now available on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will organise from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will conduct 3 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the CUET entrance exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).

"The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," NTA said in a statement.

CUET PG Exam Dates 2022:

1 To 11 September 2022

Here's the Detailed Schedule of CUET PG Exams 2022:

Meanwhile, the CUET entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses will be held across 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. As per NTA, 3.57 lakh candidates have applied for the first edition of CUET PG 2022 examination.

NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 exam for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites- nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.